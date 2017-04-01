Welcome to Tax-News.com
Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!
SARS Issues Revised VAT Guide For Vendors »
Hong Kong, S Korea To Automatically Exchange Tax Data »
OECD Releases Draft TP Toolkit For Developing Nations »
Brexit Ruling Could Be 'Damaging For Taxpayers' »
Canadian Businesses Concerned Over NAFTA Changes »
Morrison Pushing For Australia-UK FTA »
Developing Nations Planning BEPS Mutiny »
US Bill Would Subject Trump's Tariffs To Congressional Approval »
Noonan Outlines Ireland's Objections To CCCTB »
IRS Launches 2017 Filing Season »
China Sees Tax Revenue Growth Slowdown »
Seychelles Needs To Boost Revenue: IMF »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
Residence-Based Taxation Put Forward For Americans Abroad »
Expats In France May Be Eligible For Social Security Refunds »