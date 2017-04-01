This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Find out more here.  
International Tax »

Irish Economy Vulnerable To US Tax Changes, Brexit

A lower corporate tax rate and additional trade disputes in the US and the UK leaving the European Union will impact Irish economic growth in 2017, according to a report from financial services provider Merrion Capital. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Tax Foundation Studies US Pass-Through Tax Reform

The Tax Foundation has issued a paper saying that "there is a strong case to be made for keeping the current system of taxing pass-through businesses" in the United States. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

UK Commits To Improving Tax Industry, Taxpayer Engagement

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jane Ellison has said she aims to increase transparency surrounding HM Revenue and Customs's performance, saying its customer service "hasn't always been good enough." Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Panama Seeks Removal From French Tax Blacklist

Panama is to meet with French authorities next week to negotiate its removal from France's blacklist of non-cooperative territories. Continue Reading »


Business »

US Firms Start Social Media Campaign For Tax Cut

The businesses and associations that make up the RATE (Reforming America's Taxes Equitably) Coalition have begun a new "Real Tax Reform Starts With the Rate" social media campaign. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Google To Pay EUR280m In Back Taxes To Italy: Reports

Google has agreed to pay up to EUR280m to settle corporate income tax said to be due to the Italian Revenue Agency, according to Italian media reports. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

