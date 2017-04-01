Welcome to Tax-News.com
Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!
Irish Economy Vulnerable To US Tax Changes, Brexit »
US Firms Start Social Media Campaign For Tax Cut »
Tax Foundation Studies US Pass-Through Tax Reform »
NZ Tax Agency To Invest USD18m To Modernize Administration »
Seychelles Issues Corporate Social Responsibility Tax Guide »
UK Commits To Improving Tax Industry, Taxpayer Engagement »
UK Announces Telecoms Sector Tax Relief »
Use Taxes To Redistribute Wealth, Urges Oxfam Report »
India Agrees To Negotiate FTA With Peru »
Welsh Landlords Seek Buy-To-Let Tax Concession »
Macau Hints At Gaming Tax Reform »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
Expats In France May Be Eligible For Social Security Refunds »
US FTC Seeks Info On Steris, Synergy Merger »
Bangladesh, India Agree To Amend DTA »