International Tax »

Developing Nations Planning BEPS Mutiny

China and the new Chair of the Group of 77 have called on the United Nations to create a new tax body to develop proposals that are more tailored to developing countries than those proposed under the OECD's base erosion and profit shifting project. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Brexit Ruling Could Be 'Damaging For Taxpayers'

The UK Supreme Court's ruling that Parliament must vote on triggering Article 50 could make executive bodies such as HM Revenue and Customs more cautious in its decision making, damaging certainty for taxpayers, according to accountants Smith & Williamson. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Saudi Arabia Dismisses Expatriate Remittances Tax

Saudi Arabia has said it will not introduce a six percent tax on expatriate remittances. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Digital Services Sales Tax Floated In Canada

Canada's ruling Liberal party is reportedly considering levying a consumption tax on digital services purchased from overseas firms. Continue Reading »


Business »

Noonan Outlines Ireland's Objections To CCCTB

The European Commission's proposal for a common consolidated corporate tax base is "not acceptable to Ireland," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan has said. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Canada Urged To 'Modernize' Internet Advertising Tax Rules

A new report by advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting calls on the Government to close a loophole it says allows the tax deductibility of advertising expenses on for foreign internet-delivered media. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

