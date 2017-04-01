Welcome to Tax-News.com
Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!
Ireland's Kenny Hopeful On Brexit Opportunities »
EU Provides Update On Ongoing Free Trade Talks »
Brady Plugs Republican Tax Reform, Obamacare Repeal »
Study Shows Impact Of US Foreign Reinsurance Bill »
Australian Gov't Tackling Super Guarantee Non-Compliance »
New Estonian Government Adjusts Fiscal Path »
EFTA States, Mexico Review Free Trade Agreement »
Greece, US Sign FATCA Intergovernmental Agreement »
Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax »
Morrison Pushing For Australia-UK FTA »
Noonan Outlines Ireland's Objections To CCCTB »
Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax »
UK Urged To Delay Making Tax Digital Plans »
Seychelles Needs To Boost Revenue: IMF »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »