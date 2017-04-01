This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Find out more here.  
International Tax »

India Delays Goods And Services Tax

The Indian Government needs more time to reach a consensus on remaining goods and services tax issues and put in place the necessary frameworks for the regime to succeed, Arun Jaitley, the Finance Minister, has said, pushing forward implementation to July.

Continue Reading »

International Law »

India-Japan Agree New Advance Pricing Agreement

India has signed a bilateral advance pricing agreement with the Indian subsidiary of a Japanese company, India's Central Board of Direct Taxes has announced. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

UK Lawmakers Urged To Heed Expert Tax Reform Advice

UK members of parliament should consult tax experts before scrutinizing finance bills and be "more rigorous" in examining new measures, according to Andrew Tyrie, the Chair of the House of Commons Treasury Committee. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Panama Seeks Removal From French Tax Blacklist

Panama is to meet with French authorities next week to negotiate its removal from France's blacklist of non-cooperative territories. Continue Reading »


Business »

ECJ AG Proposes Landmark EU VAT Ruling On Penalties

According to an opinion of Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona delivered on January 12 to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Italy should not be precluded from taking both criminal and administrative action following a taxpayer's failure to pay value-added tax. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Google To Pay EUR280m In Back Taxes To Italy: Reports

Google has agreed to pay up to EUR280m to settle corporate income tax said to be due to the Italian Revenue Agency, according to Italian media reports. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

