International Tax »

Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has warned the UK against attempting to establish itself as an "offshore tax haven" post-Brexit. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Study Shows Impact Of US Foreign Reinsurance Bill

Brattle Group has updated its economic impact study of legislation introduced into the US Congress to close the so-called "tax loophole" said to provide foreign-owned insurers with an opportunity to obtain a significant advantage over their American competitors. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

New Estonian Government Adjusts Fiscal Path

Estonia's new Government is planning a range of tax reforms aimed at encouraging corporate investment and reducing the tax burden for lower earners, the IMF has said in its Article IV report. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Digital Services Sales Tax Floated In Canada

Canada's ruling Liberal party is reportedly considering levying a consumption tax on digital services purchased from overseas firms. Continue Reading »


Business »

Brady Plugs Republican Tax Reform, Obamacare Repeal

On January 24, House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady delivered a speech at the US Chamber of Commerce, during which he discussed the Committee's 2017 agenda for tax reform and repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Canada Urged To 'Modernize' Internet Advertising Tax Rules

A new report by advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting calls on the Government to close a loophole it says allows the tax deductibility of advertising expenses on for foreign internet-delivered media. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

