Austrian Income Tax Cuts Boosted Economy, Says IMF »
Irish Tax Revenues Rise With Recovering Economy »
ATO Issues Guidance On Tax Risk Management »
Raise Taxes For UK's Self-Employed, IFS Recommends »
Jaitley Delivers India's 2017-18 Budget »
IRS Concern Over Payroll Info Scam Developments »
Malta To Speed Up VAT Airport Refunds »
Switzerland Consults On Implementation Of AEOI Deals »
LITRG Calls For UK Tax Relief For Foreign Pensions »
Mexico Consults On NAFTA Changes »
EU, Mexico To Accelerate Free Trade Talks »
Slovakia Urged To Improve Tax Oversight To Boost Revenue »

EU Provides Update On Ongoing Free Trade Talks »
Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax »
UK Urged To Delay Making Tax Digital Plans »
Seychelles Needs To Boost Revenue: IMF »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
Residence-Based Taxation Put Forward For Americans Abroad »
Expats In France May Be Eligible For Social Security Refunds »



International Tax »

Mexico Consults On NAFTA Changes

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has announced the beginning, from February 1, of a 90-day consultation process to identify possible improvements to the North American Free Trade Agreement that Mexico could support. Continue Reading »

International Law »

IRS Concern Over Payroll Info Scam Developments

The US Internal Revenue Service has issued an urgent alert to all employers that the Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statements, email phishing scam is spreading from companies to other areas, including to schools, tribal organizations, and nonprofits. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Bills Reintroduced To Repeal US Estate Tax

Legislation reintroduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives calls for the repeal of the estate tax, or "death tax" as it is commonly known in the United States. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Jaitley Delivers India's 2017-18 Budget

On February 1, 2017, India's Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, presented the country's Budget 2017-18, which contains several proposals aimed at simplifying and rationalizing the country's direct tax regime. Continue Reading »


Business »

ATO Issues Guidance On Tax Risk Management

The Australian Taxation Office has published a guide on tax risk management and corporate governance. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Canada Urged To 'Modernize' Internet Advertising Tax Rules

A new report by advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting calls on the Government to close a loophole it says allows the tax deductibility of advertising expenses on for foreign internet-delivered media. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

