IRS Concern Over Payroll Info Scam Developments »
Raise Taxes For UK's Self-Employed, IFS Recommends »
LITRG Calls For UK Tax Relief For Foreign Pensions »
Irish Tax Revenues Rise With Recovering Economy »
Austrian Income Tax Cuts Boosted Economy, Says IMF »
Mexico Consults On NAFTA Changes »
ATO Issues Guidance On Tax Risk Management »
Malta To Speed Up VAT Airport Refunds »
Jaitley Delivers India's 2017-18 Budget »
Switzerland Consults On Implementation Of AEOI Deals »
British Columbia Issues Reminder On Carbon Tax Relief »
Think Tank Questions Need For Australian Company Tax Cuts »

EU Provides Update On Ongoing Free Trade Talks »
Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax »
UK Urged To Delay Making Tax Digital Plans »
Seychelles Needs To Boost Revenue: IMF »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
International Accounting Standards Widely Used: IFRS »
Residence-Based Taxation Put Forward For Americans Abroad »



International Tax »

Mexico Consults On NAFTA Changes

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has announced the beginning, from February 1, of a 90-day consultation process to identify possible improvements to the North American Free Trade Agreement that Mexico could support. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Jaitley Delivers India's 2017-18 Budget

On February 1, 2017, India's Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, presented the country's Budget 2017-18, which contains several proposals aimed at simplifying and rationalizing the country's direct tax regime. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Bills Reintroduced To Repeal US Estate Tax

Legislation reintroduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives calls for the repeal of the estate tax, or "death tax" as it is commonly known in the United States. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Australia Says Corporate Tax Cut, Free Trade A Win-Win

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said that if the country had a 25 percent corporate tax rate today "full-time workers on average weekly earnings would have an extra AUD750 (USD570) in their pockets each and every year." Continue Reading »


Business »

ATO Issues Guidance On Tax Risk Management

The Australian Taxation Office has published a guide on tax risk management and corporate governance. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Canada Urged To 'Modernize' Internet Advertising Tax Rules

A new report by advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting calls on the Government to close a loophole it says allows the tax deductibility of advertising expenses on for foreign internet-delivered media. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

