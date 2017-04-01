This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Find out more here.  
International Tax »

Australia Says Corporate Tax Cut, Free Trade A Win-Win

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said that if the country had a 25 percent corporate tax rate today "full-time workers on average weekly earnings would have an extra AUD750 (USD570) in their pockets each and every year." Continue Reading »

International Law »

Kuwait Considering Higher Taxes On Foreign Residents

Kuwaiti lawmakers are considering controversial proposals to significantly raise taxes on foreigners living and working in Kuwait. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Bills Reintroduced To Repeal US Estate Tax

Legislation reintroduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives calls for the repeal of the estate tax, or "death tax" as it is commonly known in the United States. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Dijsselbloem Warns UK Against 'Going Rogue' On Tax

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has warned the UK against attempting to establish itself as an "offshore tax haven" post-Brexit. Continue Reading »


Business »

Firms Anticipate Rise In TP Controversy Post BEPS

Tax professionals are anticipating a sharp rise in transfer pricing-related controversy as a result of the implementation of base erosion and profit shifting measures, a recent survey had found. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Canada Urged To 'Modernize' Internet Advertising Tax Rules

A new report by advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting calls on the Government to close a loophole it says allows the tax deductibility of advertising expenses on for foreign internet-delivered media. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

