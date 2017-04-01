Welcome to Tax-News.com
Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!
UK Lawmakers Urged To Heed Expert Tax Reform Advice »
France Right In Requesting USD1.1bn From UBS, Says ECHR »
Ireland Releases VAT Notes On Finance Act 2016 »
Hong Kong, Belarus Sign DTA »
ECJ AG Proposes Landmark EU VAT Ruling On Penalties »
ATO Issues Backpacker Tax Registration Reminder »
India-Japan Agree New Advance Pricing Agreement »
India Delays Goods And Services Tax »
Seychelles Needs To Boost Revenue: IMF »
ATO Explains New Superannuation Balance Transfer Cap »
Hong Kong Consults On Beneficial Ownership Plans »
Alberta To Launch New Tax Credits In January »
US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
Expats In France May Be Eligible For Social Security Refunds »
US FTC Seeks Info On Steris, Synergy Merger »
Bangladesh, India Agree To Amend DTA »
Spanish Budget Increases Pension Contribution Limits »