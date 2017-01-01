This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Find out more here.  
  • Delicious


Welcome to Tax-News.com

Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!



IRS Plugs Anti-Fraud Verification Code »
US, Argentina Agree To Exchange Tax Information »
Colombia Mulls Value-Added Tax Hike »
World Bank Releases Transfer Pricing Handbook »
Switzerland Consults On Implementation Of AEOI Agreements »
Sweden Proposes Tax Break For Start-Ups »
Poland Withdraws 'Single Tax' Proposal »
Obama 'Rescued' US Economy With Tax Cuts »
Costa Rica Urged To Adopt VAT »
50 Countries To Automatically Exchange Tax Data: OECD »
Malaysian Tax Administration Improvements Welcomed »
SARS Guides On Contingent Liabilities In Acquisitions »

US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Swiss, UK WHT Agreement To End »
IRS Confirms Start of 2017 PTIN Renewal Period »
China Proposes Free Trade Deal With Russia, Others »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
Indian States Approve GST Legislation »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
US FTC Seeks Info On Steris, Synergy Merger »
Bangladesh, India Agree To Amend DTA »



International Tax »

World Bank Releases Transfer Pricing Handbook

The World Bank has released a Handbook setting out relevant aspects that countries need to consider when introducing or strengthening transfer pricing regimes. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Costa Rica Urged To Adopt VAT

The International Monetary Fund has urged Costa Rican lawmakers to agree on much-needed consumption tax and income tax reforms. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Obama 'Rescued' US Economy With Tax Cuts

According to a report on his time in office, US President Barack Obama "stabilized an economy in crisis and laid the groundwork for long-term growth," partly through the provision of tax relief and tax cuts. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

NZ Approves Providers Of Overseas Record-Keeping Services

New Zealand's Inland Revenue has published a list of third-party providers approved to hold business records for taxpayers offshore. Continue Reading »


Business »

Sweden Proposes Tax Break For Start-Ups

The Swedish Government is to ease tax rules for start-up companies to better enable them to recruit skilled workers. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

US Supreme Court Rejects Online Sales Tax Case

The US Supreme Court has denied a review of its 1992 "Quill" decision restricting sales taxes on online sales, by not taking up a case against Colorado's internet sales notice and reporting law. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

Sweden Mulls New Aviation Tax

A commission appointed by the Swedish Government to explore options for taxing air travel has recommended the introduction of a three-tier flight tax based on distance traveled. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

World Budget News and Information

 

Tax-News Reviews

  • A review and forecast of Cyprus's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Cyprus Review »

  • A review and forecast of Malta's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Malta Review »

  • A review and forecast of Jersey's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Jersey Review »


Stay Updated

Please enter your email address to join the Tax-News.com mailing list. View previous newsletters.


To manage your mailing list preferences, please click here »



Tax-News+ Daily Updates

Receive FREE daily updates from Tax-News.com, straight to your inbox. Register Now!

For a tailored solution, choose to receive selected news updates for your preferred jurisdictions and topics, with our enhanced Tax-News+ subscriber service. Read more...



Tax-News Toolbar



Download the Tax-News Toolbar and stay connected to the latest news from Tax-News.com.