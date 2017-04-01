This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Find out more here.  
  • Delicious


Welcome to Tax-News.com

Your daily worldwide tax news service - continuously updated through the day. Search our 45,000 plus story archive for FREE!



Saudi Arabia Announces Expat Levy, Consumption Tax Plans »
IRS Guides On Delay To Some 2017 Tax Refunds »
Peru To Reduce VAT Rate In July »
Further Tariff Cuts Under China-Australia FTA »
South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes »
US Continues Probe Into Canadian Lumber Imports »
UK Couples Failing To Claim Available Tax Break: HMRC »
Four CIS Nations Agree To Ease Customs Oversight »
Three More Nations Commit To BEPS Minimum Standards »
China In More Trade Disputes in 2016 »
Alberta Begins Paying Carbon Tax Rebates »
Hong Kong Needs Measured BEPS Response: Report »

US Congress Receives Value-Added Tax Proposal »
Canadian Tax Breaks Benefit Wealthy Most, Says Study »
EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships »
Auckland Proposes Tourist Hotel Tax, Amid Federal Debate »
Swiss, UK WHT Agreement To End »
Jebel Ali Free Zone Launches New Business Center »
Indian States Approve GST Legislation »
UK Consults On 'Soft Drinks Industry Levy' »
Expats In France May Be Eligible For Social Security Refunds »
US FTC Seeks Info On Steris, Synergy Merger »
Bangladesh, India Agree To Amend DTA »
Spanish Budget Increases Pension Contribution Limits »



International Tax »

Saudi Arabia Announces Expat Levy, Consumption Tax Plans

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to balance its budget by 2020. Continue Reading »

International Law »

Three More Nations Commit To BEPS Minimum Standards

A further three countries have committed to participate in international base erosion and profit shifting discussions and implement minimum standards, under the OECD's new "inclusive framework" for countries. Continue Reading »


Politics & Economics »

Scotland Sets Lesser Middle Income Tax Threshold

The number of higher rate taxpayers in Scotland is set to rise from April 2017 under plans announced in the Scottish Budget to link increases in the 40p higher rate to inflation. Continue Reading »

Offshore »

Hong Kong Needs Measured BEPS Response: Report

Hong Kong's Financial Services Development Council has issued a paper setting out key recommendations for the Government to consider in the area of international tax law. Continue Reading »


Business »

South Africa Cuts Air Passenger Taxes

On January 5, Airports Company South Africa announced that it has received approval to charge reduced air passenger duties, aircraft landing fees, and aircraft parking fees, with effect from April 1, 2017. Continue Reading »

E-Commerce »

Amazon Collects Sales Tax In Four More US States

With Amazon agreeing to begin the collection of sales taxes on January 1 in four more US states – Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Utah – the online retailer is informing its customers that taxes are now charged on items shipped to 32 states. Continue Reading »


Aviation »

Sweden Mulls New Aviation Tax

A commission appointed by the Swedish Government to explore options for taxing air travel has recommended the introduction of a three-tier flight tax based on distance traveled. Continue Reading »

Marine »

EFTA Approves Eco Tax Incentives For Norwegian Ships

The European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority has approved a tax-based state aid scheme aimed at reducing maritime transport pollution in Norway. Continue Reading »

World Budget News and Information

 

Tax-News Reviews

  • A review and forecast of Cyprus's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Cyprus Review »

  • A review and forecast of Malta's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Malta Review »

  • A review and forecast of Jersey's international business, legal and investment climate.

    Visit Jersey Review »


Stay Updated

Please enter your email address to join the Tax-News.com mailing list. View previous newsletters.


To manage your mailing list preferences, please click here »



Tax-News+ Daily Updates

Receive FREE daily updates from Tax-News.com, straight to your inbox. Register Now!

For a tailored solution, choose to receive selected news updates for your preferred jurisdictions and topics, with our enhanced Tax-News+ subscriber service. Read more...



Tax-News Toolbar



Download the Tax-News Toolbar and stay connected to the latest news from Tax-News.com.